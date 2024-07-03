SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

