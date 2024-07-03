SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

