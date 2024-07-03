SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $211.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

