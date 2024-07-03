SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.