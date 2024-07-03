SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

