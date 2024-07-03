SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
