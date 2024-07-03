SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

