SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 39,698 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 113,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

