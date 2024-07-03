SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vontier by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

