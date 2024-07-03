SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.