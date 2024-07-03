SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

DKS opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.