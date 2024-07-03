SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $756.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

