SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

