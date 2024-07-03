SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,543 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,013.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.