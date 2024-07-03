SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,894,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.57 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.