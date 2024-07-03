SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE EMR opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

