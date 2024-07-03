SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 51.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 25.7% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

