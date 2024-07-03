SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 3M alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 124,222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 54,352 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.