SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PEG stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.