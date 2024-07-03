SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

SPGI stock opened at $450.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

