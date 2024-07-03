SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGPT opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

