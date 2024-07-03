SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 263,968 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,662,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

