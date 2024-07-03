SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $4,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,430,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,430,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,793,946 shares of company stock valued at $196,342,406 in the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

CVNA stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

