SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 772.0% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

