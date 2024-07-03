Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Mark Vranesh Sells 7,500 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Up 0.7 %

Semrush stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.