ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 37.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,094,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $794.11 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

