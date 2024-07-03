ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,681 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

