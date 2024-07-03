Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,173 shares in the company, valued at $35,334,669.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEZL opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.01 million and a P/E ratio of 38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on SEZL

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.