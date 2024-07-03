Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $2,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

