Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 7.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AIB Group Stock Performance
AIB Group stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.
About AIB Group
