Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 7.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

