Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Drops By 8.2%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ AHG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Akso Health Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.90.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

