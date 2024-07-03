Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 5.2%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Arcosa by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.