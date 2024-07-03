Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Rises By 5.0%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.