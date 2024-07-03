Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Rises By 5.0%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

