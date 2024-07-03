Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Increases By 12.9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 142.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after buying an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 454,431 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

