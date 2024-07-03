Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Expands By 15.3%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 752,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $267.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average of $309.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

