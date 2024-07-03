Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 5.4%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 0.69. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

