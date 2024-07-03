Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Drops By 5.0%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. DCC has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $73.50.
About DCC
