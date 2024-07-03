Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Drops By 5.0%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. DCC has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

