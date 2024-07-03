Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Expands By 7.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

