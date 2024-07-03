Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 11.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.
About Endesa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.