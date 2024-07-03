Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 11.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

