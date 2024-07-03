Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Expands By 15.3%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FINW opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

