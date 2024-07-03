Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Decreases By 11.8%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GGN opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

