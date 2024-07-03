Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Decreases By 11.8%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
GGN opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
