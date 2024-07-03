Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Grows By 15.7%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

