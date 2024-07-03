Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Expands By 14.9%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HURC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

