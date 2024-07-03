Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Increases By 10.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

