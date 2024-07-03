Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,976,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.17. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,925,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

