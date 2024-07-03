Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

