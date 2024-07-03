Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 772.0% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

