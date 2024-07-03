Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,471.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

