Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

