Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 629,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,581,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.